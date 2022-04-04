BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.81.

Shares of DOOO opened at $82.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.23. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

