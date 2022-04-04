BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$185.00 at UBS Group

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$140.09.

DOO opened at C$103.67 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$129.98. The company has a market cap of C$8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$104.61.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.4499996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

