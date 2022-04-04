Bruce Eaton Sells 1,258 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) EVP Bruce Eaton sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $24,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Bruce Eaton sold 403 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $6,983.99.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Bruce Eaton sold 302 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $5,324.26.

EDIT stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 52,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,902. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,026,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

