Bryce Roxburgh Purchases 111,000 Shares of Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG) Stock

Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG – Get Rating) Director Bryce Roxburgh bought 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$17,205.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,780,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,360,925.89.

Bryce Roxburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Bryce Roxburgh bought 20,000 shares of Rugby Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$3,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Bryce Roxburgh acquired 43,000 shares of Rugby Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$6,665.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Bryce Roxburgh acquired 500,000 shares of Rugby Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00.

CVE:RUG opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33. Rugby Mining Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17.

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest in the Otway project, which consists of two contiguous exploration licenses covering an area of 134 square kilometers located in Australia; and 100% interest the Colombia gold project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located in the prolific mid-Cauca gold-copper porphyry belt.

