Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CZR. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.70. 148,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.86.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,509 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 498,100 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 858,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,344,000 after acquiring an additional 174,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

