Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CSTE. TheStreet lowered Caesarstone from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $171.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.77 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Caesarstone by 60.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Caesarstone by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 35.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

