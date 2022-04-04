CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAIXY. UBS Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €3.40 ($3.74) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.39.

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

