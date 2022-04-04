Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will announce $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.86. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 773.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATC traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646. The stock has a market cap of $590.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $78.39 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

About Cambridge Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.