Cameco (TSE:CCO) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$33.00.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.09.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$36.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of C$14.47 billion and a PE ratio of -139.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.74. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$19.50 and a 1-year high of C$37.98.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44. Insiders sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 over the last ninety days.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

