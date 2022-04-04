Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWH. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Camping World has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.95.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

