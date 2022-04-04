Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.56.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

