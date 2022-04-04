Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05).

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $97,072.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $58,681.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,989 shares of company stock valued at $544,183 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after purchasing an additional 659,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

