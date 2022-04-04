Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.76.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $528,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.