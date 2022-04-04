Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $355.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 324,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

