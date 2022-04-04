Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of CFFN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,487,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

