Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

