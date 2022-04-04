CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $140.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $98.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax has a one year low of $95.04 and a one year high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

