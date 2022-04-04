Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

CRS opened at $43.35 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -27.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $10,842,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after buying an additional 249,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

