Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $400.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $415.30 million and the lowest is $386.54 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ CBOE traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.21. 49,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,181. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

