CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.35 Million

Analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) to report sales of $183.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.00 million and the highest is $183.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $762.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.90 million to $763.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $828.65 million, with estimates ranging from $827.60 million to $829.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCCS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

CCCS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 529,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,020. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,287,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,491 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

