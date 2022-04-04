CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. 132,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,700. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

