CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Raised to $32.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.08.

CNP opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after acquiring an additional 969,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after acquiring an additional 652,333 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 46.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

