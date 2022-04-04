Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNTG. UBS Group lowered Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Centogene by 15.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 258,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centogene by 10.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Centogene by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 73,984 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centogene by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of CNTG opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01. Centogene has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

