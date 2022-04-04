Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 204,048 shares.The stock last traded at $4.15 and had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth about $5,978,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 757,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

