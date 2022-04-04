CHADS VC (CHADS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.12 Million

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $817.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00037366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00107579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,372,410 coins and its circulating supply is 46,156,595 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

