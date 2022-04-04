Chardan Capital Lowers Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) to Neutral

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $1.70 on Monday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,143,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 721,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 62,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

