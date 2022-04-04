Chardan Capital Lowers Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) to Neutral

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $1.70 on Monday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.05.
Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.
