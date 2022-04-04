Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of CHEF opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.15. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $558.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.70 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after acquiring an additional 181,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

