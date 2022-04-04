Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

NYSE:CPK opened at $140.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

