China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.32. 3,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,662. The company has a market cap of $13.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

