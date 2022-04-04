China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

