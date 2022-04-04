China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.
About China Southern Airlines (Get Rating)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
