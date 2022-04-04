China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYD. Greenridge Global decreased their target price on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
CYD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 16,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.59.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.
