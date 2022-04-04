ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IMOS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.83.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (Get Rating)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.