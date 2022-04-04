ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.83.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

