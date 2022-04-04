ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDXC. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChromaDex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $174.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.71. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 40.22% and a negative return on equity of 70.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 43,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,074 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

