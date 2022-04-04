CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of CMCT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.77. 123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,581. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

CIM Commercial Trust ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is presently -29.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

