CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Down to $18.02

Shares of CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $17.11. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 1,255 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51.
About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)
CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.