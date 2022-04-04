Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

