Citigroup Lowers Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRATF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $18.60 on Friday. Traton has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

