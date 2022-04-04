Citigroup Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.15.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.04.

NYSE ZBH opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

