City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $776.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,056 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.