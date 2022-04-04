Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.21% of Civista Bancshares worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of CIVB opened at $24.38 on Monday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.21%.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
