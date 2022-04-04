Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.

CRXT stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRXT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

