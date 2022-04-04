Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CLSD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.95.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Shares of CLSD opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 415,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.