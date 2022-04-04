Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CLSD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.95.
Shares of CLSD opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 415,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Clearside Biomedical (Get Rating)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
