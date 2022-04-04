Clover Co. Limited (CLV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 27th

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46.
Clover Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.