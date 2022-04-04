CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE CNA opened at $49.45 on Thursday. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $2.40 dividend. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,403,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2,879.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

