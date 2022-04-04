Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CCEP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. ING Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.84.

CCEP opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,625,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,413,000 after acquiring an additional 283,315 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after purchasing an additional 693,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

