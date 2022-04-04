Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
CCEP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. ING Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.84.
CCEP opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
