Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CVLY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $208.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 16.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,073 shares of company stock worth $89,048 over the last ninety days. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 169,460 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

