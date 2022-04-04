Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.13.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.