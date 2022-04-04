Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 211,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,444,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 201,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 865,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,910,822. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $218.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.