Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $112.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $102.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

CMA stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

