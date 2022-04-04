Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 12,597 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $19,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $265.42 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $222.82 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.85.

